Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10pc dividend

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The Trustee of Shanta First Income Unit Fund has announced 10.0% (BDT 1.0 per unit) dividend for FY 2021-22, which came to an end on 30 June 2022 for its esteemed investors.
Earnings Per Unit (EPU) of the fund stands at BDT 1.14, implying that the fund has disbursed 87.7% of its earnings to its valued investors. Now they can opt for the dividend as cash or reinvest the dividend by purchasing units of the said fund for further growth, says a press release.
Shanta Asset Management Limited -- sponsor and asset manager of the fund -- stipulates that only the shareholders who have held units on 30 June 2022 will be entitled to the reception of the declared dividend.
Mohammad Emran Hasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shanta Asset Management Limited, says, "Despite a challenging year, with a market return of only 3.7% in FY 2021-22, we are delighted to declare a decent dividend for our esteemed investors. In the spirit of assurance and resilience, I would like to thank our valued investors for trusting us thus far. With that in mind, we will continue to serve our clients by maximizing their wealth while acting as their go-to fund manager."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall for second running day on global inflation worries
Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10pc dividend
Biman Airlines gets new MD
Solar in schools: PM’s directive goes unheeded for 7 yrs
BD traders keen to grab vast Indian market
Checking inflation top priority: BB new Governor
Dutch Bangla opens agent banking branch at Chunati
Bangladesh Commerce Bank appoints Abdul Kader as DMD


Latest News
Russia, Ukraine start grain talks in Turkey's Istanbul
Maldives gov’t faces backlash for accepting Sri Lankan president
Mustafizur new Bangladesh high commissioner to India
Mehedi, Nasum strike as Tigers pack Windies at 108
SSC examinee’s throat-slit body recovered in Bhola
Hasan urges BNP to go to countrymen instead of foreigners
As per BNP’s dream, Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif
5 senior police officials transferred
Awami League least bothered by BNP's threat: Quader
Sri Lankan acting PM asks speaker to nominate new leader
Most Read News
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency hours after president flees to Maldives
Fleeing Sri Lankan president lands in Maldives
Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office after president flees country
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flees country for Maldives on Air Force plane
Sri Lanka PM appointed as acting president
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Turkey to host grain talks with Russia, Ukraine, UN
Fire at Gazipur jhut godown, doused after 3 hours' of efforts
Unknown disease claims 20 lives in Afghanistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft