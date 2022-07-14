Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10pc dividend

The Trustee of Shanta First Income Unit Fund has announced 10.0% (BDT 1.0 per unit) dividend for FY 2021-22, which came to an end on 30 June 2022 for its esteemed investors.

Earnings Per Unit (EPU) of the fund stands at BDT 1.14, implying that the fund has disbursed 87.7% of its earnings to its valued investors. Now they can opt for the dividend as cash or reinvest the dividend by purchasing units of the said fund for further growth, says a press release.

Shanta Asset Management Limited -- sponsor and asset manager of the fund -- stipulates that only the shareholders who have held units on 30 June 2022 will be entitled to the reception of the declared dividend.

Mohammad Emran Hasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shanta Asset Management Limited, says, "Despite a challenging year, with a market return of only 3.7% in FY 2021-22, we are delighted to declare a decent dividend for our esteemed investors. In the spirit of assurance and resilience, I would like to thank our valued investors for trusting us thus far. With that in mind, we will continue to serve our clients by maximizing their wealth while acting as their go-to fund manager."











