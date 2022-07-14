Video
Biman Airlines gets new MD

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Zahid Hossain



Bangladesh has appointed Zahid Hossain, a director at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, as the national carrier's new Managing Director (MD).
He will replace Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, who has been made the director-general of the Department of Social Services.
The announcement came in a notice from the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday, reports bdnews24.com. Prior to his new appointment, Zahid was the director of administration, human resources and logistics for Biman as well as its director of marketing.
He had previously worked as a joint secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and as deputy secretary at the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.


