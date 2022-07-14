Video
Solar in schools: PM’s directive goes unheeded for 7 yrs

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

It has been more than seven years since the prime minister directed the authorities to install rooftop solar power system in all schools across the country. The order is yet to see the light.
An official document, obtained by the UNB, shows that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued an order on April 9 in 2015 to the power authorities to bring country's all schools under solar power system
Following the order, the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources asked all the 6 power distribution companies to take initiative to implement the order.
As per the order, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco), West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL), and Northern Electric Supply Company (Nesco) conducted their own surveys under a certain category and selected 92,513 schools across the country to install the rooftop solar power system.
According to the surveys, the total rooftop solar power plants' length was calculated to be 20.031 million square meters which would generate 1,185 MW of electricity.
Officials said the main idea behind the PM's order was to promote green energy and reduce carbon emission as part of Bangladesh's Global Climate Change commitment.
Sources said though the surveys were conducted by the distribution companies, there was no follow-up either from the ministry, or from the distribution companies to implement the highest official directive.
About five years later, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) and Power Cell, the technical wing of the Power Division, prepared a report fixing some criteria and also the process that would apply in implementation of a project in this regard.
Sources said the report was sent to the Power Division on May 26 last year. But the Power Division found the report a bit incomplete as it didn't mention which ministry would bear a huge cost that would be required to executive the project.    -UNB


