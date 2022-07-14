Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD traders keen to grab vast Indian market

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

BD traders keen to grab vast Indian market

BD traders keen to grab vast Indian market

Bangladeshi entrepreneurs at an apparel sourcing week underscored the need for taking pragmatic initiatives with strategic planning to grab potentialities of Indian market. They made the observation while participating in the 'Apparel Sourcing Week 2022' that concluded on Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Bangaluru, India, says a press release.
Bangladesh High Commission in India held a view-exchange meeting followed by dinner with a view to getting feedback from the participating companies.
The representatives of the companies took part in the elaborate discussion and opined on different aspects of penetrating in untapped Indian market.
They mentioned that India is a market with US$80 billion and pragmatic initiative with strategic planning is very crucial to grab this huge opportunities.
Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain said eighty apparel and textile manufacturing enterprises of Bangladesh and India are participating in two- day event. Feedbacks of the visitors were satisfactory, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall for second running day on global inflation worries
Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10pc dividend
Biman Airlines gets new MD
Solar in schools: PM’s directive goes unheeded for 7 yrs
BD traders keen to grab vast Indian market
Checking inflation top priority: BB new Governor
Dutch Bangla opens agent banking branch at Chunati
Bangladesh Commerce Bank appoints Abdul Kader as DMD


Latest News
Russia, Ukraine start grain talks in Turkey's Istanbul
Maldives gov’t faces backlash for accepting Sri Lankan president
Mustafizur new Bangladesh high commissioner to India
Mehedi, Nasum strike as Tigers pack Windies at 108
SSC examinee’s throat-slit body recovered in Bhola
Hasan urges BNP to go to countrymen instead of foreigners
As per BNP’s dream, Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif
5 senior police officials transferred
Awami League least bothered by BNP's threat: Quader
Sri Lankan acting PM asks speaker to nominate new leader
Most Read News
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency hours after president flees to Maldives
Fleeing Sri Lankan president lands in Maldives
Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office after president flees country
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flees country for Maldives on Air Force plane
Sri Lanka PM appointed as acting president
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Turkey to host grain talks with Russia, Ukraine, UN
Fire at Gazipur jhut godown, doused after 3 hours' of efforts
Unknown disease claims 20 lives in Afghanistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft