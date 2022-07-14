

BD traders keen to grab vast Indian market

Bangladesh High Commission in India held a view-exchange meeting followed by dinner with a view to getting feedback from the participating companies.

The representatives of the companies took part in the elaborate discussion and opined on different aspects of penetrating in untapped Indian market.

They mentioned that India is a market with US$80 billion and pragmatic initiative with strategic planning is very crucial to grab this huge opportunities.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain said eighty apparel and textile manufacturing enterprises of Bangladesh and India are participating in two- day event. Feedbacks of the visitors were satisfactory, he added.











