Checking inflation top priority: BB new Governor



BB new Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder

Abdur Rouf Talukder, who was a senior government secretary in the ministry of finance, took over from outgoing governor Fazle Kabir to face multiple economic challenges, including rising inflation and a rapid decline in the foreign exchange reserve.

The country's inflation reached an eight-year high at 7.42 per cent in May while the official exchange rate rose at Tk 8.65 to Tk 93.45 in July 2022 from Tk 84.8 in August 2021.

Rouf became the 12th governor of the central bank after being 34 years in civil service since 1988. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Rouf said checking inflation, depreciation of value of taka and erosion of foreign exchange reserves were his three top priorities.

He said that preventing defaulted loans and capital shortfall, restoring public trust in non-bank financial institutions, among others, are the other challenges in the banking sector.

Besides, the country's soaring trade imbalance appeared as another major problem, he said.

Due to a massive surge in import payments in FY22, the country's trade deficit reached an all-time high at $30.82 billion in the first 11 months of FY22 against $20.71 billion in the same period of last fiscal FY21.

The trade imbalance has caused a depletion of foreign exchange reserve in the recent months and thereby weakening of the country's capacity to pay import bills.

The country's reserve dropped below $40 billion on July 12 after reaching an all-time high of $48.06 billion in August of FY22. The government appointed Rouf as the central bank governor on June 11. when Fazle Kabir retired as BB governor on July 3.

Earlier, the government on July 15, 2020 appointed Fazle Kabir for a second consecutive term by amending the Bank Company Act that allowed Kabir to hold the post of governor till 67 years of his age.

Before Rouf, Fazle Kabir had been serving as the BB governor since March 20, 2016 after the resignation of the then governor Atiur Rahman following the scandalous $80 million reserve heist from the BB's account with the US Federal Reserve Bank.













