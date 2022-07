Dutch Bangla opens agent banking branch at Chunati

Abdul Malek Ibn Dinar Najat, Organizing Editor of Chunati International Sirat (SA) Mahfil Committee inaugurated the agent banking branch "Hasan Enterprise" as Chief guest at South Sathgarh-Nayapara of Chunati on Monday.

The function was Conducted by Amin Ullah Tareq, Owner of Agent Banking Branch "Hasan Enterprise"

At this time Abdul Malek Ibn Dinar Najat said, 'Customers will get all kinds of facilities through this agent banking. There will be various facilities including incentives for accepting remittances from abroad.'

Proprietor of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited Lohagara Mother Agent Nazim and Brothers Mohammad Nazi Uddin, Mohammad Elias, Headmaster of Chunati Hakimia Government Primary School, Muhammad Shahabuddin, Headmaster of Amirabad Government Primary School, Lutfar Rahman Tushar, Section Officer of Islamic Arabic University, Talib Al Muhtadi, Member of Ward No. 6 of Chuntai Union Parishad, Touyab Ullah, Member of Ward No. 7, Josor Kumar Dey, Headmaster of Rashidarghona Government Primary School were speaking on the occasion.

Sayem Al Muhtasim, Farhad Abbas Siddiqui, Ehsanul Haque, Saiful Islam, Ashraful Islam, Misbahul Arefin Siddiqui, Muhammad Saad, Muhammad Nur Kalam, Taukir Uddin, Ryan Uddin, Jawad Afnan, Minazul, Minhaj Islam, Taisir Islam and other local dignitaries were present among others.













