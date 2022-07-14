Bangladesh Commerce Bank appoints Abdul Kader as DMD



Dr. Md. Abdul Kader joined Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on 06 July 2022. Prior to his joining the BCBL, he was the Senior Executive Vice President of Union Bank, says a press release.He started his banking career at First Security Islami Bank Ltd as a probationary officer. He obtained his Honors and Masters from University of Dhaka.He is actively involved with the Bankers Forum, in addition to Bangladesh Public Relations Association, and various sports, social and cultural organisations.