Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Md. Nurul Amin

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Md. Nurul Amin and Managing Director Shirin Akhter handing over a cheque for Tk. 1.25 Million to Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary of Prime Minister's Office as donation to the PM's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood affected people recently. The donated amount was arranged from Karmasangthan Banks one day's basic salary of the staff. FID Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah is also present there. photo: Bank