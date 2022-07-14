Video
GP Star customers to get discount on Monno Ceramic products

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Keeping customers at the core, Grameenphone (GP) believes in acknowledging and applauding its' loyal customers through various special privileges.
In its continuous effort to fulfill customers' expectations, GP has recently signed an agreement with Monno Ceramic, the pioneering and largest ceramic tableware manufacturer and leading exporter in Bangladesh, to make the journey more rewarding for GP Star customers.
Under this agreement, GP Star customers can enjoy exclusive discounts while purchasing products from Monno Ceramic, says a press release.  
An agreement signing ceremony was held to this end at GP's Head Office located in Bashundhara R/A. Rasheed Islam, Managing Director of Monno Ceramic and Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Grameenphone's Premium Segment, signed the deal in the presence of other high officials from both concerns.  
From now onwards, GP Star customers will be entitled to claim discounts on all products of Monno Ceramic. They can avail of up to 12% discount on their products, and the offer is valid for unlimited times. ,
GP Premium Segment Head Farha Naz Zaman said: "Grameenphone believes in simplifying our customers' lives and making it more rewarding in every possible way we can. As people are more thoughtful about their lifestyle nowadays, we have come up with this privilege of buying Monno Ceramic products at discounted prices so that they can improve their lifestyle."
Monno Ceramic Managing Director Rasheed Islam shared: "We are delighted to sign this agreement with Grameenphone. Grameenphone has got a large base of customers, and our agreement will open up a new window of privilege for them. As the largest manufacturer of ceramic products, we will be catering to the lifestyle needs of GP customers."


