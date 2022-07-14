Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung introduces new image sensor smartphone

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Samsung has recently introduced its newest 200MP ISOCELL HP3 image sensor with the industry's smallest 0.56-micrometer (?m)-pixels, enabling quicker and more accurate focus and a clear resolution for the entire area of the image captured.  
Samsung has been leading the trend of next-generation, ultra-high-resolution camera development ever since its first 108MP image sensor roll-out in 2019.
This year, with the ISOCELL HP3, Samsung is allowing a 12 percent smaller pixel size compared to the predecessor's 0.64?m. The image sensor packs 200 million pixels in a 1/1.4" optical format, which is the diameter of the area that is captured through the camera lens.
These factors mean that the ISOCELL HP3 can enable an approximately 20 percent reduction in camera module surface area, allowing smartphone manufacturers to keep their premium devices slim.
The ISOCELL HP3 comes with a Super QPD auto-focusing solution, meaning that all of the sensor's pixels are equipped with auto-focusing capabilities. In addition, Super QPD uses a single lens over four-adjacent pixels to detect the phase differences in both horizontal and vertical directions. This paves the way for more accurate and faster auto-focusing for smartphone camera users.
Moreover, this image sensor allows users to take videos in 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps) or 4K at 120fps, with minimal loss in the field of view when taking 8K videos. Combined with the Super QPD solution, users can take movie-like cinematic footage with their mobile devices.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall for second running day on global inflation worries
Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10pc dividend
Biman Airlines gets new MD
Solar in schools: PM’s directive goes unheeded for 7 yrs
BD traders keen to grab vast Indian market
Checking inflation top priority: BB new Governor
Dutch Bangla opens agent banking branch at Chunati
Bangladesh Commerce Bank appoints Abdul Kader as DMD


Latest News
Russia, Ukraine start grain talks in Turkey's Istanbul
Maldives gov’t faces backlash for accepting Sri Lankan president
Mustafizur new Bangladesh high commissioner to India
Mehedi, Nasum strike as Tigers pack Windies at 108
SSC examinee’s throat-slit body recovered in Bhola
Hasan urges BNP to go to countrymen instead of foreigners
As per BNP’s dream, Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif
5 senior police officials transferred
Awami League least bothered by BNP's threat: Quader
Sri Lankan acting PM asks speaker to nominate new leader
Most Read News
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency hours after president flees to Maldives
Fleeing Sri Lankan president lands in Maldives
Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office after president flees country
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flees country for Maldives on Air Force plane
Sri Lanka PM appointed as acting president
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Turkey to host grain talks with Russia, Ukraine, UN
Fire at Gazipur jhut godown, doused after 3 hours' of efforts
Unknown disease claims 20 lives in Afghanistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft