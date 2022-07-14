OPPO hosts service day with lucrative offers on services

With an aim to elevate its entire customer care experience, leading smart device manufacturer and innovator OPPO is hosting "Service Day" for its customers, which started on Tuesday to conclude today (Thursday).

Throughout the event days, customers could avail exciting service offers at their service centers as well as online platforms such as app, hotline, social media and website.

During the Service Day period, customers could enjoy 10 percent discount on maintenance, and the purchase of phone accessories. On top of that, OPPO is also offering free labor cost, free protective film, free software upgrade, free phone disinfection service, and refreshment to guests visiting the service centers.

OPPO has enriched self-service content on its official channels so that users can find support and get their problems solved via platforms such as app, hotline, social media. The answers to the frequently asked questions or latest service information can be found on OPPO Care social media accounts. Besides, customers can also get customized solutions from service experts through OPPO's hotline or website LiveChat whenever necessary. In case of urgent on-site support, users can look for their nearest service center on OPPO's official website or MY OPPO app.

In addition to that, OPPO also offers send-in repair services, where customers can submit an application online and send their mobile phones to service center for repairs while keeping a check on real-time progress. Hence, customers can stay home worry-free and get their desired services done.

OPPO has introduced a transparent service in Bangladesh called face-to-face maintenance services, providing maximum transparency as users can view the entire process of maintenance, leading to a significant increase in user satisfaction.

Moreover, it is the first mobile phone brand in the country to have launched mobile recording service in the customer service centers, where users can record the service provision process or request a service provider to record it for them. OPPO has 22 customer service centers, 12 touch points and authorization centers, in addition to a total of 34 service outlets in Bangladesh.

Throughout the pandemic, OPPO has been disinfecting their service centers and giving out masks to every customer entering the premises, exemplifying the brand's social concerns. OPPO Bangladesh also provides "extended warranty and replacement" and "free warranty" service even after exceeding the initial warranty period to customers who could not claim it on time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Consequently, OPPO has recently won the Golden Globe Tiger award in the Customer Service Excellence category, for exceptional customer service in Bangladesh, recognizing the brand's contribution to elevating lives through top-notch customer service.













