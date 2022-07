Jaago Foundation Chairman Korvi Rakshand receiving a cheque

Jaago Foundation Chairman Korvi Rakshand receiving a cheque from BEXIMCO Group Director Ajmal Kabir as the third installment under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Agreement between Jaago Foundation & BEXIMCO Group for Taka 2,25,00,000 (Two Crore and Twenty five lakhs) for education of 4,192 students.