Walton launches smartphone Primo GH10i

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched its new affordable smartphone 'Primo GH10i'.

The attractively designed phone has many advance features including updated 12nm processor, V-notch big display, triple rear cameras, powerful RAM, ROM and battery etc.

Priced only at BDT 7,999 without VAT, the Primo GH10i is considered as one of the best smartphones at present in terms of its performance, photography and other specifications, says a press release.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Marketing In-Charge of Walton Mobile, said the new device is an updated version of Primo GH10 and is branded as 'The Intelligent Superhero'. The smartphone has been launched in the market in two different colors of royal blue and emerald green with smart shades that give users a sense of soothing calmness.

The device features a 6.52 inch V-Notch HD+ IPS incell display with 1560X720 pixel screen resolutions. It sports a 2.0 GHz Unisoc Tiger T310 ARM Cortex-A75 processor, PowerVR Rogue GT7200 GPU, Android 11 (Go Edition), 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB) and 4000 mAh high capacity li-polymer battery.

Primo GH10i features triple rear auto focus cameras with PDAF and LED flash. The main camera of the device is 8MP with 1/4" large sensor for sharp and colorful photos. It has another depth camera and a macro sensor. The device sports a 5MP front facing selfie camera. The rear camera can capture full HD videos.

Customers will get instant replacement warranty for 30 days for the phone along with one-year regular service warranty.














