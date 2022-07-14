

Nagad offers 10pc cashback on shopping at Chaldal.com

Customers can now easily make payments through Nagad for shopping from Chaldal.com. Additionally, customers will get 10 percent instant cashback upon making the payment using Nagad Wallet, says a press release.

An agreement in this regard was recently signed between both organizations at the head office of Mobile Financial Service Nagad. Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, and Zia Ashraf, Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Chaldal.com, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Niaz Morshed Elite, Executive Director of Nagad, Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director of Nagad, Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of Nagad, Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, Head of Payments of Nagad and Chaldal.com's Head of Growth Omar Sharif Ibne Hai, Senior Director of Legal and Compliance Ishrat Jahan Nabila and other officials of the two organizations were present.

Under the agreement, Nagad users will be able to purchase any product from Chaldal.com's website or app and make payments directly through the Nagad gateway and receive 10 percent instant cashback, up to BDT 100. This cashback offer will be available from July 8 until July 16, 2022.

During the campaign period, customers will get cashback on all types of products available at Chaldal.com However, customers can enjoy this cashback offer only if they make the payment through the Nagad gateway.

Any Nagad customer can enjoy this 10 percent or up to BDT100 cashback more than once. Customers must have an active Nagad Account in order to avail of this instant cashback offer.

Regarding the offer, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, " To make people's life simpler, Nagad has teamed up with Chaldal. Through introducing new services, we want to bring more individuals into a digital ecosystem where they may transact any amount with fingertips.'

Nagad customers can call 096 096 16167 or 16167 for details about payment and instant cashback on Chaldal.com through Nagad.













