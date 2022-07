Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Senior Executives Md. Istafizur Rahman



















Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Senior Executives Md. Istafizur Rahman and Md. Mizanur Rahman distributing distributed 1000 (one thousand) bags of food containing rice, pulses, oil, chira, sugar, salt, water, saline, samai and milk powder among the helpless people of Bhuapur Upazila, char areas in Tangail district on July 9, last, 2022