Robi and Sylhet Runners' Community officials and activists distributing emergency relief among flood-affected people in Bishombhopur and Dirai Upazilla under Sunamganj district, recently. Robi is also working with Sylhet Runners' Community, Mastul, and Nandonik Foundation to rehabilitate people who have lost their homes to the flood.