

PUMA keen to buy high-end garments from Bangladesh

Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer of PUMA, expressed the interest during a meeting with Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA recently.

BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf and Branch Manager at Puma Bangladesh Moyeen Hyder Chowdhury were also present at the meeting. During their discussions, Faruque Hassan highlighted the potential of Bangladesh as a sourcing country for value-added sportswear, activewear, outerwear, swimwear, and workwear.

He apprised the CSO of PUMA about the RMG industry's increased focus on diversification of products, especially non-cotton and high-end segment.

He said Bangladesh's apparel sector is giving priority to taking a turn from quantity to quality and volume to value. The BGMEA President requested PUMA to support and collaborate with their suppliers in Bangladesh to build their capacities in manufacturing value-added apparel products having higher market demand.

He assured PUMA of all-out support from BGMEA to expand its suppliers' base and sourcing volume in Bangladesh. Currently Bangladesh is the largest apparel sourcing hub for PUMA in terms of volume of garments. -UNB

















