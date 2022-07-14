BD, Argentina agree boost bilateral economic, political ties



Argentine Ambassador to Bangladesh (resident in New Delhi, India) Hugo Gobbi (first from left) and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen (2nd from right) witness as Argentine Undersecretary on Foreign Policy, International Trade and Worship Claudio Javier Rozencwaig (2nd from left) and Bangladesh foreign ministry's Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury (extreme right) shake hands after signing a MoU at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The MoU would lay the platform for regular discussions between the two governments of Bangladesh and Argentina, said a foreign ministry press release on Tuesday.

Argentine Undersecretary on Foreign Policy, International Trade and Worship Claudio Javier Rozencwaig and Bangladesh foreign ministry's Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of their respected sides.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Argentine Ambassador to Bangladesh (resident in New Delhi, India) Hugo Gobbi witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.

Argentine Undersecretary is leading a four-member delegation on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

The delegation also called on State Minister of Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, MP at the latter's office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of further strengthening business and commercial ties between the two nations. The state minister emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture. The Undersecretary informed that Argentina is open to exporting soybeans, beef and fertilizer to Bangladesh.

But both sides acknowledged that the current worldwide crisis in the supply of fertilizer and energy might hamper agricultural production further.

During the meeting, the Argentine Undersecretary handed over a Message of Felicitations from the Argentine Foreign Minister on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Argentina.

Alam recalled the movement in Argentina led by famous Argentine poet Victoria Ocampo during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

The Argentine Undersecretary also called on the Foreign Secretary and they discussed the issues of mutual interest between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the Argentine Undersecretary informed that Argentina is actively considering opening its Diplomatic Mission in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to organize a virtual meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh and Argentina soon.

The Undersecretary also stressed the Business-to-Business relationship and expressed interest in an immediate exchange of business delegation between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday Claudio Rozencwaig held a meeting Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md. Jashim Uddin at a city hotel. He also invited FBCCI to lead a business delegation to Argentina to attend business to business meetings on potential sectors.

Federation chief Md. Jashim Uddin stressed on establishing institutional partnership between the private sectors of two countries and proposed signing MoU between FBCCI and counterpart in Argentina to enhance trade engagements.

To harness the trade potentials of Bangladesh with Latin America, Jashim Uddin also sought the support of Argentina government to expedite the process of signing FTA between Bangladesh and the MERCOSUR- the Southern Common Market comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The region is equipped with significant dynamic markets and they can source quality products from Bangladesh including processed food, pharmaceuticals, plastic, ceramic, RMG etc at competitive prices, he added. He also invited the investors of Argentina to invest in the Economic Zones of Bangladesh.

Hugo Gobbi, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives; Franco Agustn Senilliani Melchior, Head of Economic and Trade Section of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in India; Mariano Beheran, Agricultural attaché of Embassy of the Argentine Republic in India also spoke at themeeting.

Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West), Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Director General (Americas), Tarique Mahmud Pasha, Assistant Secretary (Americas) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh also joined the meeting. Md. Amin Helaly, Vice-President of FBCCI, Mr. Abul Kasem khan and Mr. Amzad Hussain, Directors of FBCCI, Mr. Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Secretary General of FBCCI were also present at the meeting.













