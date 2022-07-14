BD foreign currency reserves slide to $39.77 billion

The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh Bank slid to $39.99 billion on Wednesday after payment of import bills of the Asian Clearing Union for the month of May and June.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said ACU payments are made at an interval of two-months. The Asian Clearing Union is a payment settlement forum of member countries for intra-regional transactions through their central banks.

The BB cleared $1.99 billion import bills on the day. Prior to the payment, the country's foreign exchange reserves were $41.98 billion on July 7, 2022.

When the country's reserves stood at $48.06 billion, it was capable to make import payments for more than 9 months, but the depletion of reserves has brought down the import payment capacity. Bangladesh would be able to clear import bills for less than 7 months now with its $39.99 billion reserves.

Of this amount, the central bank formed a $7-billion export development fund for exporters, but the amount is still considered as reserves and for which the International Monetary Fund has already raised its objection.

The depletion of reserves happened on the very first day when BB's new governor Abdur Rouf Talukder took office. The government and the central bank have already taken a number of steps to protect the reserves by way of containing the skyrocketing imports.

Subsequently, the exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 93.45 from Tk 84.8 against the US dollar within 10 months. The government has slapped high taxes on some non-essential items along with requiring high margin on opening of L/C for import of luxurious and non-essential items.

Restrictions were also imposed on foreign travel of government employees and unnecessary projects to slash use of foreign exchange reserves. The government has also reduced generation of electricity at a time gas and oil price spiked.

The import payments rose to a historic high of $75.4 billion in 11 months of the outgoing 2021-2022 year and are likely to cross $80 billion for the entire year.

Even though the country's export earnings surpassed $52 billion in FY22, whopping from $38.75 billion in FY21, the reserves continued to erode on high import payments.













