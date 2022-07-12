Man killed in Naogaon road accident

A police constable was killed and his wife was injured after a collision between two motorcycles in Raninagar upazila of Naogaon on Sunday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Shahin Alam, son of Osman Mollah of Uttar Rajapur village in the upazila.



Confirming the matter, Raninagar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad said, the accident occurred around 6 pm when Shahin and his wife were going to his sister's house in Bandaikhara on a motorcycle.



When they reached Kujail Bazar area, a speeding motorcycle from the opposite direction hit their bike, leaving the duo critically injured.



They were rushed to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahindead on arrival, added the OC.



His wife Shipon Begum was shifted to NaogaonbSadar Hospital at night as her condition deteriorated.



Legal action will be taken in this regard, added the officer.







