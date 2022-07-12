Sri Lanka's Opposition parties to discuss formation of new govt



Sri Lanka's main Opposition parties are holding a special party meeting on Sunday to discuss the formation of a new all-party government, amid the unprecedented political turmoil that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to offer their resignations after protesters occupied their homes in fury over the nation's crippling economic crisis.





The meeting of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and its constituent parties will be attended by the leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, leader of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem, leader of Tamil Progressive Alliance Mano Ganesan and leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress Rishad Bathiudeen, News First portal reported.



Another meeting of the leaders of nine parties, including the National Freedom Front, is also planned for Sunday to discuss the emerging political situation. Vice President of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka Weerasumana Weerasinghe said that there will be a lengthy discussion about the all-party government.



President Rajapaksa agreed to resign on July 13, the Speaker of the country's parliament announced on Saturday, following a tumultuous day that saw protesters break into Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. The protesters were seen splashing around in his swimming pool.



Protesters did not spare Prime Minister Wickremesinghe despite his offer to resign and set on fire his private residence in an affluent neighbourhood in the capital.



The Speaker would become the acting President in the absence of both the President and the Prime Minister. Later, an election among MPs must happen to elect a new President.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe whose private house suffered an extensive arson attack last night remains in position despite calls to quit.



In a statement Saturday night, Wickremesinghe, who has expressed his willingness to resign, said “this country is gripped with fuel and food shortages.



There will be an important visit scheduled by the World Food Programme next week while crucial talks have to be continued with the IMF.



So if the current government is to quit it must be replaced by the next ." Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had asked President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe to resign immediately to make way for an all-party government after the country witnessed its biggest protest yet amid an unprecedented economic crisis.



In May, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had to quit in the face of massive anti-government protests.







PTI/GY

