Nasum makes debut as Tigers bowl first in 1st ODI against Windies

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 11:13 PM  Count : 367
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the opening game of the three-match ODI series against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

The match which was delayed by rain by 2:15 hours will be a 41-over affair.

Bangladesh however handed debut to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed who had already played 22 T20 matches.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said he chose to bowl first as the pitch was under cover for two days. He also said the team will miss the experience of Shakib Al Hasan who took rest from the ODI series.

"We will bowl first. The wickets have been under covers for the last two days, so will look to exploit the moisture. Losing is now fun, but this is a format where we have done really well. We'll have to bring in our A-game to beat them. Shakib gives us balance, but we're playing six batters and five bowlers" Tamim said.

For West Indies Gudakesh Motie made his debut.

" We will have to win the big moments in the game, build useful partnerships. I am happy with my form for now. Gurdekesh Motie is making his debut at his home ground," West Indies captain Nicholas pooran said.

Bangladesh were whitewashed in two-match Test series and also lost the three-match T20 series by 2-0 (first T20 was washed out).

But they expected to bounce back in winning way given their dominance over the Caribbeans in this format. Since 2018, Bangladesh remained unbeaten against West Indies in this format, having won eight straight matches.

Line ups:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

BSS/GY


