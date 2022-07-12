BNP leaders exchange Eid greetings with Khaleda Zia

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia FILE PHOTO



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders called on the party chairperson Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Sunday night and exchanged Eid greetings with her.



They met Khaleda Zia at about 8:00pm on Sunday (July 10).



Led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the BNP leaders including standing committee members Khondker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Selima Rahman entered the BNP Chairperson's 'Firoza' residence at Gulshan on Sunday night one after another.



Khaleda Zia's personal physician Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain told reporters that the BNP standing committee members including the secretary general went to 'Firoza' to convey their Eid greetings to Madam. They met the Madam in accordance with health guidelines.



The standing committee members also called on Khaleda Zia on the last Eid-ul-Fitr at her Gulshan residence.



Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia's younger sister Selina Islam, younger brother late Sayeed Iskander's wife Nasrin Iskander, granddaughter Zahiya Rahman and several other close relatives went to meet the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan residence in the morning of Eid day. Selina went to Khaleda's house with traditional food items.



It was learnt that Khaleda Zia took lunch with them.



Earlier, Selina told reporters that her sister is still sick and remains under the observation of doctors.



Ailing Khaleda Zia has remained in isolation due to the reappearance of Covid-19. Because of it, her relatives were asked not to meet her at her Firoza residence.



Former prime minister Khaleda Zia has passed four Eids in her Gulshan residence over the last two years being convicted in two corruption cases.



END/SZA

