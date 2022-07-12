Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 killed in truck-pickup collision on Bangabandhu Expressway

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 9:43 PM  Count : 345
Observer Online Desk

2 killed in truck-pickup collision on Bangabandhu Expressway

2 killed in truck-pickup collision on Bangabandhu Expressway


Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup van at Rajendrapur area of ​​Keraniganj on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.

The accident happened on Saturday night. The identities of the victims are not yet known.

Hasara Highway Police Sub-Inspector Utpal Das said a truck hit a pickup van carrying cattle at Rajendrapur area on Saturday night and fled away. Two pickup passengers were killed and two others were injured. The injured were rescued and admitted to the hospital. However, the identities of the dead could not be known.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.


END/SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Motorcyclist killed being hit by truck in Mymensingh
Mason electrocuted in Natore
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Ex-UP member beaten dead in Kishoreganj
AL leader killed being hit by motorcycle in Patuakhali
6 killed, 7 injured as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Chattogram
Mentally challenged girl raped in Chandpur, man held
Child drowns in Sherpur


Latest News
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Tigers eying fourth straight ODI series win against Windies
Motorcyclist killed being hit by truck in Mymensingh
Mason electrocuted in Natore
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Ex-UP member beaten dead in Kishoreganj
AL leader killed being hit by motorcycle in Patuakhali
New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Most Read News
Russia says its forces killed up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Slavyansk strike
World population to hit 8 bn this year: UN
US discussing lifting weapon sale ban to Saudi Arabia
Abe’s party wins big in polls after his assassination
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid flowing
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft