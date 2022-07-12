

2 killed in truck-pickup collision on Bangabandhu Expressway

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup van at Rajendrapur area of ​​Keraniganj on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.



The accident happened on Saturday night. The identities of the victims are not yet known.



Hasara Highway Police Sub-Inspector Utpal Das said a truck hit a pickup van carrying cattle at Rajendrapur area on Saturday night and fled away. Two pickup passengers were killed and two others were injured. The injured were rescued and admitted to the hospital. However, the identities of the dead could not be known.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.





END/SZA