

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervor

The holy Eid-ul Azha, one of the major religious festivals of the Muslim community, was celebrated on Sunday across the country with due solemnity and religious fervor.

President M Abdul Hamid offered the prayers of Eid-ul-Azha along with his family members and some officials at the Hallway of the Bangabhaban here at 8.30am maintaining health guidelines and social distancing.



In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the President did not attend the traditional Eid prayers in the capital's National Eidgah ground.



Secretaries concerned to the President Office, only some other key officials and staff attended the Eid prayers.



After the prayers, President Hamid spent his time with his family members at the Presidential palace.



The main congregation of the Eid-ul-Azha was held at 8 am at the National Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court maintaining health protocols, BSS reports.



Chief Justice Hasan Fayez Siddiqui, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, cabinet members, members of parliament, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, political leaders, senior government officials and diplomats from various Muslim countries joined the Eid jamaat.



Special prayers and munajat were also offered for the welfare, happiness, peace and prosperity of the entire Muslim Ummah and the nation.



Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin led the main congregation at the National Eidgah under the management of Dhaka South City Corporation.





Worshipers entered the National Eidgah Maidan to join the main congregation of Eid amid tight security.



Like in the previous year, five Eid congregations were held in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.



The first congregation was held at 7 am while second one at 8 am, third at 9 am, fourth at 10 am and last one at 10:45 am.



Special prayers were also offered there seeking continued peace and development of the nation as well as global peace.



After the Eid prayers, the devotees were seen shaking hands and hugging each other.



On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country.



Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.



Premier’s Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary A.B.M Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over these items to them.



The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.



They also expressed gratitude to the Premier for undertaking massive steps for their rehabilitation including construction of Muktijoddha Tower-1, a 13-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Mohammadpur.



Eid congregation was also arranged at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban here at 8am.



Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief AB Tajul Islam MP, Monwar Hossain Chowdhury MP, JS Speaker’s husband Sayed Ishtiaq Hossain, Secretary of JS Secretariat KM Abdus Salam and others lawmakers and officers and employees of the Parliament Secretariat and devotees from different areas attended the Eid Jamaat.



Eid congregation was also arranged at Dhaka University (DU) Central Mosque-Masjidul Jamia at 8 am.



After offering Eid prayers, devotees sacrificed animals according to their ability in the hope of attaining infinite grace of Almighty Allah.



Cleaners of Dhaka north and south city corporation started removing the wastes of sacrificial animals from city streets from 2pm.



While talking to reporters after offering Eid prayers at National Eidgah ground, Dhaka south mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka north mayor Atiqul Islam asked the citizens to extend cooperation to the authorities in removing the wastes.



Till evening, cent percent wastes of sacrificial animals were removed from 17 wards under DSCC and 11 wards under DNCC.



DSCC public relations officer Md Abu Naser said overall around 75 percent wastes have so far been removed till the evening in the city corporation area while DNCC public relations officer Makbul Hossain Shimul said overall 80 percent wastes have been removed.



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader extended greetings to the countrymen on behalf of the party on Eid-ul-Azha.



“We are celebrating Eid at a time when the people of a region in the country are facing colossal losses due to flood. Coronavirus infection rate is also on the rising trend,” he told a press conference at his official residence here.



Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said in this context all should extend helping hands to flood-hit people as well as remain alert in containing coronavirus infection.



On July 7, the government issued a circular with eight instructions, including maintaining the health rules, during the prayers.



The guidelines included no illuminating will be allowed on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.



Special security measures were taken in the capital and elsewhere across the country to avert any untoward situation during the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha.

