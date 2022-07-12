Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Quader extends Eid greetings to countrymen

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 9:34 PM  Count : 323
Observer Online Desk

Quader extends Eid greetings to countrymen

Quader extends Eid greetings to countrymen


Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen on behalf of the party on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

“We are celebrating Eid at a time when the people of a region in the country are facing colossal losses due to flood. Coronavirus infection rate is also on rising trend,” he told a press conference at his official residence in Dhaka, BSS reports.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said in this context all should extend helping hands to flood-hit people as well as remain alert in containing coronavirus infection.

“We must remain alert so that a little bit of negligence, unconsciousness and indifference to health protocols cannot fade the joy of Eid,” he said.

“Eid fosters the spirit of sacrifice and sharing joy among all and it teaches us to extend cooperation to our neighbors and poor and distressed people. Let us all share the joy of Eid,” he said.

 Quader said: “Let us build a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu and a developed and prosperous Bangladesh through fostering mutual friendship and harmony.”

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
99.50 lakh cattle sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
BNP’s lies have frustrated the countrymen: Quader
Mild heat wave likely to continue


Latest News
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Tigers eying fourth straight ODI series win against Windies
Motorcyclist killed being hit by truck in Mymensingh
Mason electrocuted in Natore
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Ex-UP member beaten dead in Kishoreganj
AL leader killed being hit by motorcycle in Patuakhali
New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Most Read News
Russia says its forces killed up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Slavyansk strike
World population to hit 8 bn this year: UN
US discussing lifting weapon sale ban to Saudi Arabia
Abe’s party wins big in polls after his assassination
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid flowing
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft