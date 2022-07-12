Quader extends Eid greetings to countrymen



Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen on behalf of the party on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.



“We are celebrating Eid at a time when the people of a region in the country are facing colossal losses due to flood. Coronavirus infection rate is also on rising trend,” he told a press conference at his official residence in Dhaka, BSS reports.



Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said in this context all should extend helping hands to flood-hit people as well as remain alert in containing coronavirus infection.



“We must remain alert so that a little bit of negligence, unconsciousness and indifference to health protocols cannot fade the joy of Eid,” he said.



“Eid fosters the spirit of sacrifice and sharing joy among all and it teaches us to extend cooperation to our neighbors and poor and distressed people. Let us all share the joy of Eid,” he said.



Quader said: “Let us build a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu and a developed and prosperous Bangladesh through fostering mutual friendship and harmony.”





GY

