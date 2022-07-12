Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

AL becomes a party of looters: Mirza Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 9:29 PM  Count : 380
Observer Online Report

AL becomes a party of looters: Mirza Fakhrul

AL becomes a party of looters: Mirza Fakhrul


BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the Awami League has turned into a party of the looters.

He told reporters after visiting the grave of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Sunday.

“We have always said about the myth of the development of this illegitimate government and the hype they have created. The only goal of this government is corruption and make their pockets heavier. Another goal is to confuse people by saying that they are developing,” said Fakhrul.

He further said, “In fact, no development for the people have been made. Today, the poverty rate in the country has increased. Now 42% of the people live below the poverty line.”

About load shedding, BNP secretary general said, “You have seen the condition of electricity. They made so much arrogance about electricty that today, people have to face load shedding for 3-4 hours.”

Regarding the suffering of passengers on Eid journey, he said, “I don’t think there is any authority. You have seen how accidents are happening every day due to the condition of the roads and ghats. Trains run in delay. In fact, the main thing is that this government has no authority now.”

There is no good governance, their only goal is corruption, said Fakhrul.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
99.50 lakh cattle sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
BNP’s lies have frustrated the countrymen: Quader
Mild heat wave likely to continue


Latest News
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Tigers eying fourth straight ODI series win against Windies
Motorcyclist killed being hit by truck in Mymensingh
Mason electrocuted in Natore
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Ex-UP member beaten dead in Kishoreganj
AL leader killed being hit by motorcycle in Patuakhali
New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Most Read News
Russia says its forces killed up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Slavyansk strike
World population to hit 8 bn this year: UN
US discussing lifting weapon sale ban to Saudi Arabia
Abe’s party wins big in polls after his assassination
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid flowing
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft