Youth killed in Khulna road accident







The deceased was identified as Md Raju, a resident of Alimpur village in Rupsha upazila.



Locals Raju was coming to Khulna from Koiya Bazar. He lost control of his motorcycle and hit an auto rickshaw. Falling on the road he sustained serious head injury at the spot.



Locals rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 10:30 pm.



Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Harintana Police Station, confirmed the matter.



