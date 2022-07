A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kendua upazila of Netrakona district on Sunday.







The deceased was identifed as Abdur Rahim, 19, son of Dulal Miah, a resident of Iswarganj upazila in Mymensingh district.







Police said a truck hit a motorcycle in Sahitpur Cluster village in the afternoon, leaving Abdur Rahim dead on the spot and two others injured.







Kendua Police Station OC Ali Hossain confirmed the matter.





HK/