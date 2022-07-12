Toll amounting to Tk 11 crore collected at Padma Bridge in three days

A car is crossing Padma Bridge paying toll



Toll worth Tk 11 crore has been collected at Padma Bridge in the past three days as more than 74,000 vehicles crossed the bridge.



As many as 74,222 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge from 12:00am on Thursday, 7 July to 11:59am on Saturday, 9 July, and about Tk 110 million was collected as toll during this period, Bangladesh Bridge Authority said on Sunday.





On Thursday, 22,703 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge and Tk 3.165 crore was collected as toll while Friday witnessed 31,723 vehicles crossing it and a record toll of Tk 4.194 crore as toll. This is the first-time that the toll collection in the Padma Bridge crores Tk 4 crore in a single day.



On Saturday, some 19,796 vehicles crossed the bridge and Tk 2.739 crore was collected as toll.



During the last three days, 44,575 motor vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge through the toll plaza at Mawa-end and Tk 5.824 crore in toll was collected while 29,647 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge through the toll plaza at Jazira-end and paying Tk 4.273 crore in toll.



On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the amount of toll has been crossing previous day's record everyday.



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on June 25 last while the bridge was opened for traffic on the following day.



On June 26, some 51,316 vehicles crossed the bridge and Tk 2.094 crore was collected as toll.



On the second day of opening the bridge, the government banned the movement of motorcycle over it until further notice, dropping the number of vehicles by one-fourth and also the toll collection.



According to the feasibility study on Padma Bridge, about 24,000 vehicles are likely to cross the bridge a day.END/SZA