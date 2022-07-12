Video
Water levels in 14 rivers rise

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 6:13 PM  Count : 439
Observer Online Desk

Water levels at 14 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 81 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, three have been registered steady and water level at one station is flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said on Sunday.

Except Teesta, all the major rivers of the country are in falling trend, the FFWC bulletin said adding there is no risk of flood in the major river basins of the country in next 5 days.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

A total of 30 mm (millimeter) rainfalls were recorded at Kanaighat, the FFWC bulletin added.  

Significant rainfalls (mm) recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.

A total of 66 mm rainfalls were recorded at Tezpur (India).


