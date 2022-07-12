Bangladesh reports two Covid-19 deaths



Bangladesh on Sunday reported two Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 814 coronavirus positive cases during the period.



"Bangladesh reported 17.47 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,659 samples were tested in the last 24 hours," a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 575 while one Covid-19 death

was reported during the period.



The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,200 people and

infected 19,89,854 so far, the statement added.



The recovery count rose to 19,13,213 after another 1009 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.



From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.15 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.47 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.



Among the 29,200 fatalities, 12,847 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,873 in Chattogram, 2,145 in Rajshahi, 3,721 in Khulna, 984 in Barishal, 1,329 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 884 in Mymensingh divisions.



