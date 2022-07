Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

Protesters in Sri Lanka stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office after overrunning his residence.



Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was preparing on Sunday to finally give up power after he fled from protesters who stormed his home, forcing him to announce his resignation, reports AFP.



The events on Saturday were the culmination of months of anti-government protests fuelled by an unprecedented economic crisis that bankrupted the South Asian island nation, and fury over the ruling Rajapaksa clan's corruption.



Hundreds of thousands of people had massed in the capital, Colombo, on Saturday to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation's finances, and for crippling food and fuel shortages.



After storming the gates of the presidential palace, a throng of protesters walked through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool.



Others were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of Rajapaksa's underwear.



After fleeing, Rajapaksa boarded a naval craft at the Colombo port and was taken to the island's southern waters, where he said would finally bow to demands for him to step down.



"To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said in a televised statement.



Rajapaksa had to be extracted from his residence by troops who fired into the air to keep the crowd outside at bay.





Soon after the protesters stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa's nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters.



Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the first person in line to succeed Rajapaksa, called a meeting with political leaders and said he was willing to step down to pave the way for a unity government.



But that failed to placate protesters, who stormed the premier's private residence and set it alight after night fell.



Footage shared on social media showed a crowd cheering the blaze, which broke out shortly after a security detachment guarding Wickremesinghe attacked several journalists outside the home.



No casualties have been reported in the fire so far, and police said Wickremesinghe and his family were away at the time.



Rajapaksa's resignation announcement was set to trigger a power struggle.



The United States on Sunday urged Sri Lankan leaders to act quickly to seek long-term solutions.



The United States calls on "the Sri Lankan parliament to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation -- not any one political party," a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Thailand.



Security forces attempted to disperse the huge crowds that had mobbed Colombo's administrative district earlier in the day, with dozens injured in the resulting clashes.



END/AFP/SZA