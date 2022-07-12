5 Eid jamaats held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque



Five Eid congregations (Jamaat) were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital today on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.



The first congregation was held at 7 am led by senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafeez Mufti Mizanur Rahman.



On the other hand, the second congregation was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8 am led by Imam Hafez Mufti Muhibullahil Baki Nadvi.



The third congregation was held at 9 o'clock in the morning led by Maulana Abu Saleh Patwari.



Imam Maulana Muhiuddin Qasim led the fourth congregation of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 10 am.



Mufti Maulana Mohammad Abdullah of the Islamic Foundation led the last Eid congregation at 10:15 pm.



Devotees from different parts of the capital have taken part in the Eid Jamaat at the National Mosque following the hygiene rules.



Additional police have been deployed around the mosque to ensure security. The entrance gates of the mosque have been searched and the worshipers have been allowed to enter. Archways have been installed at the entrance gates.



Prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country and the nation.



