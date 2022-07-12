Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

5 Eid jamaats held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 4:35 PM  Count : 377
Observer Online Desk

5 Eid jamaats held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque

5 Eid jamaats held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque


Five Eid congregations (Jamaat) were held at Baitul Mukarram  National Mosque in the capital today on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
 
The first congregation was held at 7 am led by senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafeez Mufti Mizanur Rahman.
 
On the other hand, the second congregation was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8 am led by Imam Hafez Mufti Muhibullahil Baki Nadvi.    
 
The third congregation was held at 9 o'clock in the morning led by Maulana Abu Saleh Patwari.
 
Imam Maulana Muhiuddin Qasim led the fourth congregation of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 10 am.  
 
Mufti Maulana Mohammad Abdullah of the Islamic Foundation led the last Eid congregation at 10:15 pm.  
 
Devotees from different parts of the capital have taken part in the Eid Jamaat at the National Mosque following the hygiene rules.  
 
Additional police have been deployed around the mosque to ensure security.  The entrance gates of the mosque have been searched and the worshipers have been allowed to enter.  Archways have been installed at the entrance gates.
 
Prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country and the nation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
99.50 lakh cattle sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
BNP’s lies have frustrated the countrymen: Quader
Mild heat wave likely to continue


Latest News
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Tigers eying fourth straight ODI series win against Windies
Motorcyclist killed being hit by truck in Mymensingh
Mason electrocuted in Natore
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Ex-UP member beaten dead in Kishoreganj
AL leader killed being hit by motorcycle in Patuakhali
New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Most Read News
Russia says its forces killed up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Slavyansk strike
World population to hit 8 bn this year: UN
US discussing lifting weapon sale ban to Saudi Arabia
Abe’s party wins big in polls after his assassination
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid flowing
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft