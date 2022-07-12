Bangladesh celebrates Eid-ul-Azha amid religious fervour



Muslims in Bangladesh are on Sunday celebrating their second largest religious festival, Eid-ul-Azha, with prayers and sacrificing animals in the name of almighty Allah.





Eid congregations were held at mosques and maidans across the country where devotees offered prayers for world peace and harmony among communities.



The main Eid congregation was held at National Eidgah in the capital. Several congregations took place at National Baitul Mukurram Mosque.



President Abdul Hamid offered his Eid prayers at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, his official residence along with officials and staff members.



The nationwide prayers were followed by slaughtering of sacrificial animals in the name of Allah.



The Eid-ul-Azha festival marks Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his beloved son Ismael showing absolute love for Allah.



In their separate Eid messages President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the people to be imbibed with the spirit of self-sacrifice.





