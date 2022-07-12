Video
Canada to return repaired Nord Stream turbine to Germany

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 4:23 PM  Count : 870
Observer Online Desk

Canada will return to Germany a repaired Siemens turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline, Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said, according to The Globe and Mail newspaper.

"Canada will grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany, supporting Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas," the newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday, reports TASS.

The official noted that "absent a necessary supply of natural gas, the German economy will suffer very significant hardship and Germans themselves will be at risk of being unable to heat their homes as winter approaches."

Gazprom was forced to reduce natural gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline lower than planned due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from repair by Siemens and malfunctions in technical engines, the Russian gas holding said on June 14. Siemens Energy said one of the gas turbines cannot be returned to Germany from Montreal due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia.

As a result, gas throughput over the Nord Stream has been constrained to 40% of maximum capacity.

