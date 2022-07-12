

3 killed in Noakhali road accident on Eid day



Three auto-rickshaw passengers were killed after a pickup van hit the vehicle in Noakhali's Begumganj early Sunday.

The accident happened at 4am at Shetuvanga area on the Feni-Noakhali regional road.



The deceased were Md Sohel, 22, Amzad Hossain, 28; and auto-rickshaw driver Moazzam Hossain Hridoy, 21.

Sohel and Amzan got into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to go their village home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. When the auto-rickshaw reached the Shetuvnga Bazar, a pickup van hit it and the CNG got twisted, leaving its driver and passenger Sohel dead on the spot and two others injured.



Injured Amzad and Forkan were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital. Amzad succombed to hisinjurieson way to Dhaka.

TF





