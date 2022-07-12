Video
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:55 PM
Home International

14 killed after bar shootout in S.Africa's Soweto

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 2:04 PM  Count : 772
Observer Online Desk

14 killed after bar shootout in S.Africa's Soweto

14 killed after bar shootout in S.Africa's Soweto

Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in South Africa's Soweto township, close to Johannesburg, police said Sunday.
 
"We were called in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 am (2230 GMT)," said police lieutenant Elias Mawela after the shooting that happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Police initially confirmed 12 people had died after arriving at the scene but two later died of their injuries, he added, reports AFP.

ASH


