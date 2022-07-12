Modi greets Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to work together with Bangladesh to deliver inclusive growth for their citizens despite an "increasingly complex and challenging" international environment.



"Our shared commitment to intensify the excellent cooperation and partnership between India and Bangladesh is one of the most important means through which we can continue to deliver inclusive growth," he said in a message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.



Modi said he looks forward to discussing these and other issues when they meet in New Delhi in a few weeks' time.



Modi extended his personal good wishes to PM Hasina for Eid-ul Azha.



"I have the pleasure to wish you (PM Hasina), your family and the fraternal people of Bangladesh Eid Mubarak," he said.



"As our people prosper, this festival reminds of the virtues of sacrifice and sharing, especially with less fortunate members of our societies, whose interests have been of priority to both of us and our governments," the message reads.



TF

