Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in Patuakhali

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated in Patuakhali district with due religious solemnity and sacrificing animals abiding by the health directives amid the Covid-19 pandemic here on Sunday.The main Eid congregations was held at Patuakhali Central Municipalicity Eidgah Maidan of the district town at 7:30 am.Maulana Abdul Kader was Imam at the congregation. Around 20,000 people attended the congregation.A total of 1741 Eid jamaats were held in 511 Eidgag Maidans in the district this year.MP/ASH



