

Rain likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at different places over the country.



“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country,” a met office release said, reports BSS.



Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Nilphamari and it may continue.



Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded by 38 degree Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded by 25.8 degree Celsius at Kutubdia.



The sun sets at 6.50 pm today (Sunday) and rises at 5.19 am tomorrow (Monday) in the capital.



ASH