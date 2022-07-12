Video
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:54 PM
Cleaners to start removing wastes from 2:00pm: Taposh

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 1:22 PM  Count : 334
Observer Online Desk

Cleaners to start removing wastes from 2:00pm: Taposh

Cleaners to start removing wastes from 2:00pm: Taposh



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Sunday the corporation staff will start removing wastes of sacrificial animals from city streets from 2:00pm.

Taposh was speaking to journalists after attending the main Eid prayer at the National Eidgah premises in Dhaka, reports UNB.

"I'm requesting everyone to maintain hygiene and proper processes during sacrificing animals on this Eid. We, both the mayors of Dhaka city, will begin our job of cleaning the city from 2:00pm onwards," said Taposh.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam asked the people of Dhaka city to help in managing the wastes.

"Please, put your wastes at a designated place. Our cleaners will collect it from there. I hope it won't take much to remove the wastes if we can get everyone's help," said Atiqul.


