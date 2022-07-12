Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

President urges affluent to help poor, flood-hit people relish Eid joy

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 12:41 PM  Count : 336
Observer Online Desk

President urges affluent to help poor, flood-hit people relish Eid joy

President urges affluent to help poor, flood-hit people relish Eid joy



President M Abdul Hamid today called upon the wealthy and affluent people of the country to come forward so that none is deprived of the joy of Eid.
 
He made the call in his speech on the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, at Bangabhaban here this morning after offering Eid prayers.
 
The President said, "To alleviate the sufferings of the flood-affected, poverty-stricken and low-income people in the country’s north and northeast region, the private sector must take pragmatic steps along with the government ones."
 
He added: "We need to make a concerted effort to tackle all the crises and move forward to new possibilities - specially in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and we need to wear proper masks and adhere to social distancing."
 
Referring to the multifaceted global crisis, the President said the Russia-Ukraine war issue has now been added to  the COVID-19 pandemic of the last two years.
 
As a result of these wars, he said, the global economy has come under pressure, and inflationary pressures have also increased and the government is implementing multi-faceted programme, including providing incentives for various packages to keep the country’s economy afloat.
 
The government, Abdul Hamid mentioned, is also providing all possible assistances to continue the activities of every productive sector, including agriculture and industry.
 
Terming the Padma Bridge as a symbol of pride, he said the opening of the bridge has come as a happy occasion for countrymen before this Eid and it has created immense opportunities for multifaceted communications of about three crore people in 21 south-western districts.
 
The President said the establishment of rail-link over the bridge next year would add a new dimension to the overall communication system of the country.
 
Greeting the world Muslims, including the countrymen, on the Eid-ul-Azha, the President said peace and harmony will be established in the society only if the teachings of the sacrifice with the deep devotion to the Almighty Allah can be reflected in the personal life.
 
He advised all to realize the meaning of the holy Eid-ul-Azha and inspire the mindset of restraint and sacrifice to pave the way for peace and welfare in  society.
 
President Hamid also asked all to perform the sacrifice (Kurbani) at the government-designated places and to remove the waste of the sacrificial animals timely.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
99.50 lakh cattle sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
BNP’s lies have frustrated the countrymen: Quader
Mild heat wave likely to continue


Latest News
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Tigers eying fourth straight ODI series win against Windies
Motorcyclist killed being hit by truck in Mymensingh
Mason electrocuted in Natore
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Ex-UP member beaten dead in Kishoreganj
AL leader killed being hit by motorcycle in Patuakhali
New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Most Read News
Russia says its forces killed up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Slavyansk strike
World population to hit 8 bn this year: UN
US discussing lifting weapon sale ban to Saudi Arabia
Abe’s party wins big in polls after his assassination
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid flowing
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft