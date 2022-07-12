

President urges affluent to help poor, flood-hit people relish Eid joy



President M Abdul Hamid today called upon the wealthy and affluent people of the country to come forward so that none is deprived of the joy of Eid.

He made the call in his speech on the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, at Bangabhaban here this morning after offering Eid prayers.



The President said, "To alleviate the sufferings of the flood-affected, poverty-stricken and low-income people in the country’s north and northeast region, the private sector must take pragmatic steps along with the government ones."



He added: "We need to make a concerted effort to tackle all the crises and move forward to new possibilities - specially in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and we need to wear proper masks and adhere to social distancing."



Referring to the multifaceted global crisis, the President said the Russia-Ukraine war issue has now been added to the COVID-19 pandemic of the last two years.



As a result of these wars, he said, the global economy has come under pressure, and inflationary pressures have also increased and the government is implementing multi-faceted programme, including providing incentives for various packages to keep the country’s economy afloat.



The government, Abdul Hamid mentioned, is also providing all possible assistances to continue the activities of every productive sector, including agriculture and industry.



Terming the Padma Bridge as a symbol of pride, he said the opening of the bridge has come as a happy occasion for countrymen before this Eid and it has created immense opportunities for multifaceted communications of about three crore people in 21 south-western districts.



The President said the establishment of rail-link over the bridge next year would add a new dimension to the overall communication system of the country.



Greeting the world Muslims, including the countrymen, on the Eid-ul-Azha, the President said peace and harmony will be established in the society only if the teachings of the sacrifice with the deep devotion to the Almighty Allah can be reflected in the personal life.



He advised all to realize the meaning of the holy Eid-ul-Azha and inspire the mindset of restraint and sacrifice to pave the way for peace and welfare in society.



President Hamid also asked all to perform the sacrifice (Kurbani) at the government-designated places and to remove the waste of the sacrificial animals timely.

