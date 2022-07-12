3 lakh devotees join Eid jamaat in Dinajpur's Gor-e-Shaheed





Around 3 lakh devotees have attended the Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the Asia's largest Eidgah maidan in Dinajpur's Gor-e-Shaheed Baro Maidan.





The jamaat, conducted by Mawlana Shamsul Haque Kashemi, was held at 8:30 am on Sunday.







Defying sun heat, people from 13 upazilas of the district and around the district started gathering at the Eidgah maidan from 7:30am to take part in the Eid congregation.



The organisers claim around three lakh devotees joint today's Eid jamaat which is higher than that of Sholakia Eid congregation.





TF

