3 lakh devotees join Eid jamaat in Dinajpur's Gor-e-Shaheed
Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 12:33 PM Count : 436
Around 3 lakh devotees have attended the Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the Asia's largest Eidgah maidan in Dinajpur's Gor-e-Shaheed Baro Maidan.
The jamaat, conducted by Mawlana Shamsul Haque Kashemi, was held at 8:30 am on Sunday.
Defying sun heat, people from 13 upazilas of the district and around the district started gathering at the Eidgah maidan from 7:30am to take part in the Eid congregation.
The organisers claim around three lakh devotees joint today's Eid jamaat which is higher than that of Sholakia Eid congregation.
