Sholakia hosts one of largest Eid congregations

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:54 PM
Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 11:49 AM  Count : 307
Observer Online Report

One of the country's largest Eid congregations was held at Solakia Eidgah Maidan of Kishoreganj district town on Sunday.

The Eid jamaat was held at 9:00 am.

Maulana Mohammad Hifjur Rahman was Imam at the 195th Eid congregation. Over one lakh people attended the congregation.

Mohammad Shamim Alam, deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj, Advocate Zillur Rahman, administrator of Zila Parishad, Md Mashrukur Rhaman Khan, police super, Mohammad Ali Siddiq, Kishoreganj Sadar upazila nirbahi officer, Mahmud Parvez, mayor of Kishoreganj Municipality, among others, attended the congregation.

The Bangladesh Railway introduced special trains on Bhairab-Kishoreganj and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes to carry the devotees to and from Kishoreganj.

After the congregation, special munajat was offered seeking blessings for the Muslim Ummah and Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the departed souls of the freedom fighters and recovery from Covid pandemic.

ASH


