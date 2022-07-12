Over 35 lakh SIM users left Dhaka







Over 35 lakh SIM (subscriber identity module) subscribers of different mobile operators left Dhaka for their respective homedistricts on Friday, to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their near and dear ones.

A total of 3,530,732 SIM subscribers left the capital on July8, according to Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar. He shared the information through a Facebook post on his verified account Saturday, reports UNB.He shared a listprovided by mobile operators that showed that of them, 1,583,332 were Grameenphone users, 975,613 Robi users, 849,460 Banglalink users, and 122,327 Teletalk users.TF