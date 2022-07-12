

Youth slaughtered in Bhola

A young man was allegedly slaughtered by his neighbor at Sadar upazila in Bhola district on Sunday.



Deceased Nahid, 22, was the son of Sha Alam, a resident of Daktatia Choumuhoni village in the upazila.



Locals said Nahid protested his neighbor Raihan when he was beating his wife in the morning. Later, angered, Raihan slaughtered Nahid.



Later, injured Nahid was rushed to Bhola General Hospital where he was declared dead.



However, police detained Raihan and recovered the body.



The body was sent to the hospital morgue, said superintendent of Bhola Police Md Saiful Islam.



