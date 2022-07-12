PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Eid



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Sunday) greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.



Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them, reports BSS.



PM’s Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary A.B.M Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over these items to them.



The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.



They also expressed gratitude to the premier for undertaking massive steps for their rehabilitation including construction of Muktijoddha Tower-1, a 13-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Mohammadpur.



They highly praised the farsighted leadership of Sheikh Hasina and said Bangladesh today stands raising its head high on the world stage due to the Prime Minister's dynamic leadership.



The greatest son of the soil thanked the premier for constructing the much hyped Padma Bridge confronting all the conspiracies and wishes the bridge will contribute hugely for balanced development.



At the end, they prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.



ASH