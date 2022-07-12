Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Eid

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 10:47 AM  Count : 308
Observer Online Desk

PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Eid

PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Eid


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Sunday) greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.
 
Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them, reports BSS.
 
PM’s Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary A.B.M Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over these items to them.
 
The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.
 
They also expressed gratitude to the premier for undertaking massive steps for their rehabilitation including construction of Muktijoddha Tower-1, a 13-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Mohammadpur.
 
They highly praised the farsighted leadership of Sheikh Hasina and said Bangladesh today stands raising its head high on the world stage due to the Prime Minister's dynamic leadership.
 
The greatest son of the soil thanked the premier for constructing the much hyped Padma Bridge confronting all the conspiracies and wishes the bridge will contribute hugely for balanced development.
 
At the end, they prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

ASH


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
99.50 lakh cattle sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
BNP’s lies have frustrated the countrymen: Quader
Mild heat wave likely to continue


Latest News
Offices resume after Eid vacation
Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country
Tigers eying fourth straight ODI series win against Windies
Motorcyclist killed being hit by truck in Mymensingh
Mason electrocuted in Natore
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Ex-UP member beaten dead in Kishoreganj
AL leader killed being hit by motorcycle in Patuakhali
New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Most Read News
Russia says its forces killed up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Slavyansk strike
World population to hit 8 bn this year: UN
US discussing lifting weapon sale ban to Saudi Arabia
Abe’s party wins big in polls after his assassination
Sri Lanka's new president to be elected on July 20
Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid flowing
Nurse Rima found dead in hospital bed
Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths
Elderly man stabbed dead in city
Offices resume Tuesday after Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft