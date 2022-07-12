Video
1st Eid jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram

Published : Sunday, 10 July, 2022 at 8:00 AM  Count : 381
Observer Online Report

First Eid-ul-Azha jamaat was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 7am on Sunday.

Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahaman, senior pesh Imam of the mosque, conducted the congregation.

Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi will conduct the second Eid jamaat at 8 am and the third one will be conducted by Islamic Foundation's Mufassir Dr Mawlana Abu Saleh Patwari at 9 am.

Baitul Mukarram Mosque Pesh Imam Maulana Mahiuddin Kashem will conduct the fourth one at 10am while the fifth jamaat will be conducted by IF's Mufti Mawlana Mohammad Abdullah at 10.45am.


