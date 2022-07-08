Pre-2000 cases must be settled by Dec 1

The judicial monitoring committee formed by the Chief Justice with eight judges of the High Court recently sent separate letters asking the lower court authorities to dispose of all cases, which were filed before the year of 2000 and have been pending with the courts for disposal more than 22 years, by December this year.

According to the sources there are at about 6,000 cases pending in the lower courts across the country for more than 22 years. Eight separate monitoring committees of the High Court, headed by eight subordinate courts, sought an account of the cases filed before 2000. Later, the data sent from each court found the statistics of 22-year-old cases. These cases filed before 2000 have been directed to be disposed of on priority basis by December 1.

Recently in a letter sent to the lower court authorities the monitoring committee said, "It is the expectation of the litigants that the cases will be settled within the desired time. The image of the court and the judiciary is being tarnished as the cases have been pending for more than 22 years, which is not desirable in any way."

In this case, it is necessary to settle the cases filed in the year of 2000 and earlier on the basis of highest priority as soon as possible, except the cases which have been stayed by the order of the High Court Division, according to the letter.

The letter also asked the lower court judges to dispose of the old cases pending before the concerned courts, which were filed in the year of 2000 and earlier, by December 1 this year on priority basis.

At the same time, the letter also directed the lower court authorities to send the documents of the cases before the High Court after disposing those in line with its directives.

According to the sources, the highest number of old cases pending with the Dhaka district. The number of pending cases filed in the district before 2000 are 615.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique had on January 26 appointed eight judges of the High Court to monitor the proceedings and to reduce the case backlog of the subordinate courts across the country by speeding up the work there.

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam has been nominated for monitoring the lower court activities in Dhaka division, Justice Md Jahangir Hossain for Khulna division, Justice Zafar Ahmed for Barishal division, Justice Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah for Chattogram division, Justice SM Kuddus Zaman for Sylhet division, Justice Shahed Nuruddin for Rangpur division, Justice Md Zakir Hossain for Mymensingh division, and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman for Rajshahi division.

Besides, eight judicial officers have also been appointed for eight divisions to provide secretarial support to the monitoring committees of eight divisions.

It is learned that after the formation of the monitoring committee, the pace of supervision of judicial proceedings has increased. The judges in charge have visited various courts and exchanged views with the judges.

After taking charge, the chief justice issued various instructions in a separate notification to reduce the suffering of the litigants by bringing dynamism in the judiciary.

On March 1, the Chief Justice held a meeting with the judges in charge of the monitoring committee. After that, the Supreme Court administration has issued multiple notifications. In a notification issued on March 14, seven-point instructions have been given to the judges of the lower courts for speedy disposal of the pending cases.

According to the information received from Supreme Court sources, as of September 30, 2021, the number of cases in the lower courts has increased to about 36 lakh. Of these cases, the number of cases pending for more than five years is about seven lakh. There are 36 lakh cases pending in the lower courts as well as over 5 lakh cases pending in the higher court.